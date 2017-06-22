'Star Wars 9' News: Director Colin Trevorrow Aks for a Scene to Be Included in Prequel to Film

"Star Wars 9" director Colin Trevorrow asked for a scene to be included in the prequel film, "The Last Jedi." Meanwhile, critics are expecting a bad outcome from Trevorrow's directing because of his recent film, "The Book of Henry."

"The Last Jedi" is the eighth installment in the "Star Wars" series that will hit theaters in December this year. Production for this film was finished months ago, even before one of the lead and iconic cast members of the show – Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia – passed away in December last year.

However, the director for "Star Wars 9" recently revealed that he had asked the director for the eight installment, Rian Johnson, to shoot a scene for him. This is similar to how Johnson asked the same favor from J.J. Abrams, the director of "Star Wars 7: The Force Awakens."

While guesting on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Trevorrow said, "There was one little thing. It wasn't an adjustment, it was just 'Could you shoot this one extra thing while you're in this place on this day?'"

Trevorrow then explained that it was all part of the "collaborative process" in films.

"There's such a genuine want to get this right from everybody," Trevorrow adds.

One of the speculations on Trevorrow's requested scene is that it has something to do with Princess Leia exiting the storyline of the film.

Before her unexpected death, Fisher was able to finish all her scenes in "The Last Jedi." Unfortunately for "Star Wars 9," the iconic character will no longer appear, according to Lucasfilm president Kathy Kennedy while guesting on "Good Morning America."

Meanwhile, several critics are expecting a bad performance from Trevorrow in directing "Star Wars 9" because of his recent film, "The Book of Henry."

Digital Spy rounded up reviews of "The Book of Henry" from different sites, all giving negative comments on the film.

The Hollywood Reporter was the one to point out that Trevorrow might not do a good job in laying out the fate of a jedi.

"Star Wars 9" is slated to premiere in 2019.