'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Iden Versio Backstory to Be Revealed via a Novel Prior to the Game's Release

Before the highly anticipated "Star Wars Battlefront 2" arrives, fans will get to learn more about the upcoming game's protagonist Iden Versio via the "Star Wars Battlefront II: Inferno Squad" novel coming out next month.

EA GamesShown is a promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

According to reports, "Star Wars Battlefront II: Inferno Squad" will cast the spotlight on Iden Versio and other Imperial soldiers. Christie Golden, author of the upcoming novel and "Star Wars: Dark Disciple," said that the book will be an opportunity for fans to explore the "Empire's side of things through the eyes of someone who is a strong, likable person who firmly believes in what she's been taught the Empire espouses."

"Best of all, Iden is a deep, complex character who is faced with decisions and choices that are often harsh and sometimes downright brutal," Golden said.

To the uninitiated, the upcoming "Star Wars Battlefront 2" game is set to feature Iden Versio seeking to avenge the Emperor after the fall of the Empire and the second Death Star in "Return of the Jedi." The upcoming novel, though, will be a prequel whose events take place after what happened in last year's "Star Wars" spinoff movie, "Rogue One."

Based on the synopsis of "Star Wars Battlefront II: Inferno Squad," though, it has been revealed that Iden Versio did not only witness the destruction of the second Death Star but was part of the events that led to the explosion of the first Death Star: The Battle of Yavin. It has, likewise, been revealed that the protagonist was actually flying one of the TIE fighters that pestered Luke Skywalker while he was getting ready for his now legendary trench run.

"Star Wars Battlefront II: Inferno Squad" hits the store shelves this July 25.

Meanwhile, apart from Iden Versio, "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is also ushering back some "Star Wars" favorite characters into the game. According to earlier reports this month, Luke Skywalker, Rey, Yoda, Han Solo, Finn, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Boba Fett, and Captain Phasma are also present in the game as playable characters.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" arrives on Nov. 17.