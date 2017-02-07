'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Prequel Characters to Finally Be Included?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Electronic Arts is officially adding single-player campaign to "Star Wars Battlefront 2," the glaring limitation of the first game. This is what EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed in the company's latest earnings call.

Electronic ArtsA screenshot from "Star Wars Battlefront"

"There will be new ways to play, including an all-new single-player campaign and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead," the EA boss said via Eurogamer.

"Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras," he went on to say.

This means that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" might at long last feature characters and maps from the prequel trilogy. Although these movies are universally despised by the "Star Wars" community, it is still deemed exciting to see it inspired in a game.

There are certainly many interesting characters in the prequels that many would like to see in "Star Wars Battlefront 2." This includes a young Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi with the likeness of Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, respectively.

Other characters that the sequel might add include General Grievous, Count Dooku, Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu and many others.

For now, what's sure is that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will feature content inspired from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the upcoming movie, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The idea of the past and the present meeting in "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is definitely something that gamers and hardcore "Star Wars" followers would like to see pan out in EA's next offering.

Whatever ends up in it, Wilson promises it will be a "big game" with more of the elements seen in the first game, which the EA CEO takes pride in for being well-received.

"This game, again, is going to be in more locations, more game modes, more eras, including a full single-player campaign which is very, very exciting. So, we have every reason to believe we're delivering fans exactly what they're asking for with respect to a Star Wars game," Wilson stated.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released later this year.