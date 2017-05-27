'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot, Cast News: Mark Hamill Disagreed With Rian Johnson's Luke in 'The Last Jedi'

"Star Wars" news just keeps on coming as another report has surfaced. Mark Hamill who plays Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in the series recently shared his thoughts about his character and it's not something that fans would have ever expected.

Facebook/StarWars Promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Vanity Fair just recently came out with their latest issue and fans of the "Star Wars" series immediately flooded into stores just to get a copy. The magazine features the stars of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on the cover and it immediately became headlines.

Aside from being on the cover, the actors behind the characters were also interviewed. They talked about the upcoming movie and where their characters are in terms of the story. Though they never really revealed anything specific, it is still definitely worth the read.

One of the actors who sat down with Vanity Fair was Hamill, whose character, Luke, appears to be enigmatic, based on the trailer and what has been revealed so far. Hamill hasn't said much about the story. Nonetheless, Hamill shared his initial reaction upon getting the script. Surprisingly, the actor revealed that he was disappointment with the script for "The Last Jedi."

"I at one point had to say to [writer and director] Rian [Johnson], 'I pretty much fundamentally disagree with every choice you've made for this character," he said.

Despite disagreeing with Johnson's decision regarding his character, Hamill remained respectful to every staff member to ensure the success of the film.

"Now, having said that, I have gotten it off my chest, and my job now is to take what you've created and do my best to realize your vision,'" the actor added.

Hamill explained that all he wanted was to be heard back then as he understood what he had to do as an actor. He said that he loves the series and he is proud of what it has become.