'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot Rumors: Authentic Autographed Script Up for Sale?

starwars.com "Star Wars Episode 8 - The Last Jedi" to arrive Dec. 15

The plot of the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" remains under wraps, but the film's secrets might soon be revealed after a movie memorabilia site begins to sell its script that was reportedly signed by 11 of its cast members.

Reports claim that the Movie Script Zone website is offering the 138-page script of the next installment in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy for sale. It was initially selling for $899.95, but it was placed on a special offer that slashes its price to $299.95.

The script was reportedly signed by some of the film's biggest stars, including John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Benicio Del Toro, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Hardy, Peter Mayhew, and the late Carrie Fisher.

However, other reports note that Hardy only appeared for a short cameo in the movie as a Stormtrooper that recognizes Boyega's character named Finn.

The website claims that the script is 100 percent genuine, and it offers a lifetime guarantee for anyone who will purchase it.

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to confirm if the script is really authentic.

Meanwhile, another news claims that the highly anticipated full trailer of "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" will be missed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, as well as the upcoming D23 Expo event.

In a Twitter post, Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub claims that the movie trailer will not be screened in both events. However, fans of the iconic sci-fi movie franchise could still look forward to some of the behind-the-scenes footage of the film during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California that was scheduled on July 14–16.

hearing we're not getting a new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23. pic.twitter.com/stJE9k8Gqw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 2, 2017

This means that fans of the movie franchise must wait for some time before they finally learn the gist of the plot of the second installment of the sequel trilogy.

"Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" is slated to be released in theaters on Dec. 15.