'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot Rumors: Hints About The Upcoming Film's Story As Shared By The People Involved With It

It isn't due out until the last few weeks of the year, and yet "Star Wars: Episode 8" is already garnering plenty of attention from fans looking for any morsel of new information, and the good news for them is that there were some hints about the movie's main story revealed fairly recently.

First off, during an appearance on "Larry King Now," Adam Driver offered some teases regarding his character Kylo Ren and also about the overarching narrative of the upcoming film, Gamespot reported.

Speaking first about his character, Driver hinted that fans will be able to learn more about the humanity of Kylo Ren, though he didn't reveal much more beyond that.

Moving on to the plot of "Episode 8," Driver obviously didn't provide any specific details but what he did indicate is that the new movie will build upon some of the plot points featured in "The Force Awakens." Some of the previously established plot points will be opened up even further, though whether any of them will be resolved in the film is a question fans will have to find an answer to themselves.

Not long after Driver's revelations, it then became director Rian Johnson's turn to talk about "Star Wars: Episode 8."

During a recent interview with USA Today, Johnson shared that the new movie should flesh out some important characters even more. Characters such as Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will be humanized even more in the new film, and that should enable fans to further connect with them.

Johnson also teased that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will be a central figure of "Episode 8" with his current state of being getting explored even more and even the connection he develops with Rey will be a point of emphasis.

Fans should be able to learn even more about "Star Wars: Episode 8" in the coming weeks and months and the film itself is set to hit theaters on Dec. 15.