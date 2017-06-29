'Star Wars: Episode 9' News, Release Date: Director Colin Trevorrow Aims for 'Richly Satisfying' Conclusion

Production on "Star Wars: Episode 9" will commence in January 2018 with Colin Trevorrow at the helm. However, the critical reception of Trevorrow's recent film has made fans uneasy.

REUTERS/DAVID MCNEWColin Trevorrow will be directing 'Star Wars: Episode 9.'

Doubt has sparked in the hearts and minds of "Star Wars" fans when news broke that Trevorrow's "The Book of Henry" had been panned by critics. Starring Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay and "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler, "The Book of Henry" currently holds a 22 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audience reception has been positive.

With this, fans have begun to wonder whether Trevorrow is up for the task of helming such a big science fiction blockbuster like "Star Wars: Episode 9." The highly anticipated film will mark the conclusion of the new trilogy, which means expectations are high.

Trevorrow has proven in the past, though, that he can make a good film. 2015's "Jurassic World" smashed box office records and was well-accepted by critics and audiences alike.

For "Star Wars: Episode 9," though, Trevorrow is mostly focusing on giving it his best shot. "My hope is to make it as richly satisfying as it could possibly be," he told Fandango in an interview. "I have a lot of support, and a lot of really brilliant thinkers and storytellers around me."

Additionally, Trevorrow promises to honor Carrie Fisher in Episode 9. Fisher, who played the iconic Princess (now General) Leia Organa, passed away in December 2016.

"Now we've had to deal with it in very practical ways and in a form of storytelling we know is going to honour her and keep her soul alive, but it is an unfortunate reality that we're just going to have to handle," he told the Press Association.

Trevorrow previously revealed that he had asked "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson to shoot a small scene that will directly relate to Episode 9.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" is scheduled to be released on May 24, 2019.