'Star Wars: Episode 9' Plot Rumors: Colin Trevorrow Teases 'Emotional' Ending, Talks Loss of Carrie Fisher

Film director Colin Trevorrow vows to deliver an "emotionally resonant" ending for the new "Star Wars" trilogy via the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode 9."

In an interview with Screen Rant to promote his newest film "The Book of Henry," Trevorrow dropped some details about the final "Star Wars" film for the newest sequel trilogy, including the process that he and the rest of the group had to go through to formulate the film.

According to Trevorrow, the creative process began in August 2015 after he watched what fellow directors J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson had done for the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," respectively.

"I'm very fortunate that I'm surrounded by some really, really brilliant producers and brilliant creative minds — Kiri Hart and the Lucasfilm story group and my producer [Michelle] Rejwan and Kathy Kennedy and also J.J. and Rian, Larry Kasdan," the filmmaker stated. "I mean, these are the best minds available and everybody's engaged in making sure this is the most satisfying and emotionally resonant conclusion that we can possibly deliver."

Aside from the details about the ending of "Star Wars: Episode 9," Trevorrow also revealed in a separate interview with Cinema Blend how he plans to tackle the film without General Leia Organa since actress Carrie Fisher died in December 2016.

The director revealed that the entire "Star Wars" family were deeply saddened by Fisher's passing, and they lost a major character in the film.

Trevorrow said that he was left with limited choices to deal with the loss of the character.

"I feel like our options are limited mostly by ourselves, in that there are only certain things that we are willing to do. But I can guarantee it will be handled with love and respect, and all of the soul that Carrie Fisher deserves," he explained.

The still-untitled "Star Wars: Episode 9" is slated to premiere worldwide on May 24, 2019.