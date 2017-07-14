'Star Wars: Episode 9' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Colin Trevorrow Expresses Sadness as Director; Is Movie in Trouble?

"Star Wars: Episode 9" director Colin Trevorrow expressed some sadness about doing the final movie in the sequel trilogy. As a fan of "Star Wars" since childhood, he said he will be experiencing the last two movies differently.

Reuters/Benoit Tessier The "Star Wars" franchise is expected to big in its final trilogy run in 2019 with director Colin Trevorrow.

Because he is directing "Star Wars: Episode 9," Trevorrow has no choice but to closely follow the production of "Star Wars: Episode 8 — The Last Jedi," which will be in theaters on Dec. 15. In the name of continuity, he will need to see this movie in advance and also work with director Rian Johnson for some inputs.

Trevorrow told Empire in a podcast interview that he normally enjoys the "Star Wars" experience like any regular moviegoer. He lined up and watched "Star Wars: Episode 7 — The Force Awakens" when it came out in theaters in 2015.

"I got to sit next to my kid and just giggle as we read the crawl because we were so excited," he said.

But it won't be the case now because of work. He will know of the plots and twists ahead of everyone.

"'Star Wars' is no longer that experience for me. If there's anything kind of sad about it, it's that I don't get to have that," he added.

Meanwhile, his latest movie, "The Book of Henry," with Naomi Watts and Jacob Tremblay, is getting bad reviews from critics and it is reportedly alarming "Star Wars" fans. The director was tapped to do "Star Wars: Episode 9" following his first blockbuster "Jurassic World" in 2015. But this movie was also panned by critics despite its box-office success.

According to Screen Rant, Trevorrow might have been picked too soon for something as big as "Star Wars: Episode 9." As the culmination of the sequel trilogy, there is a lot of expectation for him get everything right. Could the movie be in trouble in Trevorrow's hands?

The last of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy will land in theaters in May 2019.