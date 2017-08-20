'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News, Release Date: Director Ron Howard Teases Death Star, New R2 Unit

Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI Alden Ehrenreich gives life to young Han Solo in an upcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off.

Director Ron Howard has been very generous when it comes to behind-the-scene looks at the untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo movie. One of his latest posts, however, teases a Death Star appearance.

Howard, who replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at the helm, frequently takes to social media to share photos taken on the set of the upcoming "Star Wars" spin-off. Recently, the Academy Award-winning director posted a photo of a Death Star trooper's helmet perched on top of control panels.

"The Empire Looms Large," Howard wrote in the caption.

Theories then began circulating after Howard posted the photo that the Death Star might make an appearance in the untitled Han Solo film. This has not been confirmed yet, though it will not come as a surprise should the planet destroyer end up in the movie. After all, the Death Star is very iconic and was even one of the main subjects of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Of course, since the Han Solo standalone film takes place before the original "Star Wars" trilogy, the Death Star would still be under construction at this point. It is also unknown whether the weapon plays a huge role in the film or if it will just be shown in passing. Regardless, it looks like the Empire's threat is ever-present.

Howard also previously offered a first look at young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. In the film, Lando's friendship with a young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, will be depicted.

Other photos shared by the director revealed prop food that looked like cranberries, a look at Chewbacca with another Wookiee and the inclusion of droids in the upcoming movie. One of these droids was teased further by Howard in a separate photo, which showcased a new R2 unit.

The untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo film will premiere on May 25, 2018.