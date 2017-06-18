'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News: Titled and Logo Leaked?

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to reveal the official title of the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film. Recently, photos of production logos have emerged online and offered a possible leak about the film's title.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniCast member Alden Ehrenreich poses at the premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles, California on February 1, 2016.

Crew shirts that were photographed revealed two production logos with the same title: "Solo." The images were posted on Twitter. It remains to be seen, though, if this is the final title of the highly anticipated film. After all, it is common practice in Hollywood to use working titles.

Moreover, as Screen Rant reported, it is possible that Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to settle on an official logo. Both photos featured different styles, with the first using Han Solo's iconic blaster in place of the letter "L" and the second simply being written in the "Star Wars" font. Production crews are usually made to use different shirts during filming.

However, the publication posits that a final title and logo will be revealed sometime later this year due to the film's release date. With not much time in-between "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and the Han Solo spin-off, fans will likely be treated to the official design before the year ends.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo project will be the franchise's second anthology film following last year's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. And while cast members have already been announced, not all of their characters are known.

Alden Ehrenreich plays the character Harrison Ford made famous. Joining him are Woody Harrelson as Han's mentor and Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian—a role originated by Billy Dee Williams. Glover, also known as Childish Gambino in the music world, previously described his character as "complicated." Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge round out the cast.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo movie will premiere in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.