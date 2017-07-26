'Star Wars Rebels' News: Creator Dave Filoni Reveals Ahsoka's Mentor Role to Kanan

Facebook/starwarsrebels A promo image of the Grand Inquisitor from "Star Wars Rebels," as featured on the show's official Facebook page.

While Ahsoka Tano's fate remains uncertain after the events of the "Star Wars Rebels" season 2 finale, series creator Dave Filoni reminds fans of the Clone Wars heroine by sharing a backstory between her and Kanan Jarrus.

Kanan is one of the central characters of "Star Wars Rebels," but until the end of the first season, there was little continuity between this series and the story of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" — that is, until Ahsoka Tano was re-introduced as the Rebellion's "Fulcrum" late in season 1, as noted by Screen Rant.

As an important piece of the Rebellion movement, Ahsoka remains firmly in the present during her time with the Ghost Crew. However, not much has yet been revealed about her past, or how she survived the Jedi purge. With the lull lasting until the premiere of the next season of "Star Wars Rebels," it's a good time as any to explore some backstory involving Anakin's former apprentice.

Filoni posted a short dialogue in his Twitter update, along with a piece of concept art showing Ahsoka handing Kanan a lightsaber. The dialog sheds some light on the mentor and student relationship that the two seems to share, as Ahsoka helps Kanan with some his training.

Kanan, compared to the other Jedi masters "Star Wars" fans are familiar with from the movies, have more than his share of self-doubt. Especially when it comes to being a reluctant master to Ezra, Kanan himself needs a lot of help guiding his apprentice to the light side of the Force.

"I've been teaching Ezra as best as I can. I want him to be the Jedi I'm not, that I couldn't be," Kanan said in their exchange, noting his inadequacies. Ahsoka is quick to encourage him to take heart. "And I want you to be the Jedi that you are," she said.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 4 does not have an official release date as of this time. The only confirmed news is that the series will resume on Disney XD by fall.