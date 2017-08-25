'Star Wars Rebels' News: Season 3 Blu-Ray Edition to Come with Bonus Clips, Audio Commentaries

First introduced in "Heir to the Empire," the expanded universe of the hit franchise in the early '90s, Grand Admiral Thrawn has crossed over to the official "Star Wars" cannon. In the Blu-ray edition of "Star Wars Rebels," one would see how it came to be.

Facebook/starwarsrebels Promotional image for "Star Wars Rebels"

From the Blu-ray release of "Star Wars Rebels," fans of the franchise will understand what it took to make Thrawn canon. To incorporate Thrawn into the main storyline, "Star Wars Rebels" executive producer Dave Filoni had to work with the character's creator Timothy Zahn.

Speaking to the Nerdist, Filoni revealed that the pool of creators for "Rebels" has always loved Zahn's trilogy, "Heir to the Empire," and Thrawn, as he was an entirely new character. He would often come up in Story Group meetings and they ultimately decided to the blue-skinned villain in "Rebels."

A segment in the video also shows how Zahn was thrilled to receive news about his character's incorporation into "Rebels."

"There was a particular character that would always come up with us in our Story Group meetings, especially for our characters in the Empire, and that is Thrawn," Filoni breaks the news to the author about the character's revival. "We've taken him and put him into Rebels."

"I am honored and floored and excited and scared all at the same time," Zahn responded.

More importantly, in the animated series, one can observe that Zahn's original take on the Chiss villain varies from the "Rebels" version. In a novel set prior to the events of "Star Wars Rebels," Zahn introduces the backstory of the Grand Admiral.

"Star Wars Rebels" will be available on Blu-ray starting this Tuesday, Aug. 29. Aside from the series, bonus material, such as the aforementioned making of specials and audio commentaries, will be available on the Blu-ray edition.