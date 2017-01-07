'Star Wars Rebels' Season 3 Spoilers: Mid-Season Trailer Previews Sabine Wren Wielding Darksaber to Unite Mandalore

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lucasfilm Animation just released the mid-season trailer of "Star Wars Rebels" season 3. It provides a sneak peek of how Sabine Wren makes use of the Darksaber in the hope of uniting with all of Mandalore.

Part of the vast "Star Wars" franchise, "Star Wars Rebels" is a 3D computer-generated imagery series shown on Disney XD. It features a group of rebels forming an alliance to fight the Empire. The animated series is set 14 years after the events of "Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith."

In the mid-season trailer which lasts three minutes and 19 seconds, Sabine can be seen revealing to the Mandalorian people that she holds the Darksaber.

It can be recalled that the weapon was first held by Deathwatch leader Pre Vizsla in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." However, villain Darth Maul would later on take the Darksaber and will be able to keep it for several years until Sabine steals it from him. Sabine's move was important because it means that the weapon is back in the hands of a Mandalorian.

In the middle of the trailer, Sabine travels back to Mandalore to face her mother and convince her to command all of Mandalore to join other groups rebelling against the Empire.

At first, Sabine's mother is adamant not to join them, saying, "Your rebel friends are going to bring the Empire down on all of us." However, it looks like her thoughts will change after Sabine shows her the Darksaber.

Another character advises Sabine that if the Darksaber could convince her mom, that - in effect - will persuade all of Mandalore to rally behind Sabine and the Darksaber in the fight against the Empire.

By the end of the trailer, Lucasfilm Animation reveals another major plot twist that excites fans. Before the video reaches the three-minute mark, a hooded man by a bonfire in the desert was shown telling another character, "You're in the wrong place."

It turns out that the hooded man is no less than Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The character who he mentions might be "in the wrong place" is apparently Darth Maul. Before the trailer ends, the Jedi Master is seen wielding his weapon that signals a rematch between the rival characters.

"Star Wars Rebels" season 3 will resume on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Disney XD.