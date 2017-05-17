'Star Wars Rebels' Season 4 Spoilers: Confirmed and Rumored Characters to Appear in the Final Installment

The premiere of "Star Wars: Rebels'" fourth and final season is still months away. However, some characters are now either confirmed or being rumored to make a comeback in the show's final installment.

Facebook/starwarsrebelsPromotional image for "Star Wars Rebels."

During the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, showrunners revealed that the curtains will close for "Star Wars: Rebels" after season 4. Show creator Dave Filoni clarified that it was mostly his decision to end the animated series.

Confirmed: Ahsoka Tano is in Season 4

On a good note, in the same event, it was confirmed that Ahsoka Tano is definitely coming back for the final season of "Star Wars: Rebels."

Ashley Eckstein, the voice actress for Ahsoka, revealed the character's fate in "Star Wars: Rebels."

In the April Star Wars Celebration, Eckstein said (via Yahoo), "I want to know more about Ahsoka's future as this kind of neutral character. Her lightsabers are white because she's neutral. She's not on the Dark Side, she's not a Jedi. She's not even a full-blown Rebel. What is she doing? Where is she? All I can say is, you'll see Ahsoka again."

Ahsoka, an ally of the Rebels who has been providing useful intel against the Galactic Empire, was presumed dead after fighting the Sith Lord Darth Vader (who also used to be her former master).

Rumored: Boba Fett Comes to Save the Day?

Meanwhile, one of the recently rumored inclusion to the characters of "Star Wars: Rebels" season 4 is the well-loved bounty hunter Boba Fett.

According to reports, the rumors started with a statement given by the voice actress for Sabine, Tiya Sircar, who said during the Star Wars Celebration last month (via Slash Film): "It will be surprising where we end up and – I'm very scared right now [to accidentally give away secrets] – who might show up. There might be some new people you know, there might be some people you haven't seen before. They might all be Mandalorian."

While there was no direct reference to the fan-favorite bounty hunter, reports were quick to speculate that Sircar might be hinting at a Boba Fett appearance in the fourth season of the animated series, especially when considering that Boba Fett is Mandalorian warrior.

The fourth and final season of "Star Wars: Rebels" is slated to return in fall.