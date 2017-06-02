'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Character Rumors: Snoke Is From the Unknown Regions?

One of the biggest mysteries in the "Star Wars" franchise today is the identity and history of the First Order's ruler, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Facebook/StarWarsMoviesA scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" featuring Supreme Leader Snoke.

Previous theories of the character being Darth Plagueis or Palpatine have already been shut down, but now, there are new clues as to what Snoke could be and where he could have originated from.

Recently, Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo teased fans about Snoke's identity. He posted an image on Twitter with a snippet of the "Star Wars" novel, which said: "Seated on the raised platform that was the focus of the chamber was the blue-tinted holo of Supreme Leader Snoke. Tall and gaunt, he was humanoid but not human."

He wrote in the caption: "I guess this question has come up. Snoke's humanity, as described in the novelization of The Force Awakens."

I guess this question has come up. Snoke's humanity, as described in the novelization of The Force Awakens. pic.twitter.com/0JVcMOhyTe — Pablo Hidalgo (@pablohidalgo) May 29, 2017

There is also a new theory that Snoke is from the Unknown Regions. According to Screen Rant, based on the events in the series finale of the "Aftermath" trilogy, a remainder of the old Empire traveled to this unfamiliar portion of the universe. It is also believed to be where the First Order originated, as well as the Starkiller base.

The First Order had already been established in "The Force Awakens," but how they formed and when they returned to the galaxy far, far away has yet to be revealed. This is why there are speculations that the old Empire might have came across Snoke during their time in the Unknown Regions, wherein he took over the leadership.

In other news, director Rian Johnson recently responded to fans' concern that the next films in the franchise are going to be just the same with the old ones. On Twitter, he responded to a user with the handle ConcernedFan10, who expressed that the biggest concern of fans if "too much recycling of plot points and imagery."

Johnson said: "I've addressed it the only way I possibly can - by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative." He also added in a follow-up tweet: "I can't do much for you beyond that. If you decide to not see it I'll be disappointed, but I'll understand."

I can't do much for you beyond that. If you decide to not see it I'll be disappointed, but I'll understand. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

According to Digital Spy, most of the complaints regarding "The Force Awakens" were that its plot was similar to "A New Hope," which led fans to worry that "The Last Jedi" could be recycling yet another plot.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is coming to cinemas on Dec. 15.