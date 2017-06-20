'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Is Rey Really Luke Skywalker's Child?

One thing that has been bugging fans coming into "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the truth about Rey's parentage. Is she the daughter of Luke Skywalker, or is she from a family of people who also have a strong affinity with The Force?

After showing off her Jedi-like prowess in "The Force Awakens," being Luke's daughter seemed rather obvious. But given that Luke has been gone for a long time, possibly longer than Rey's time in Jakku, this theory has been dismissed as unlikely.

But fans being fans, they never gave up hope and kept digging for any evidence pointing to her Skywalker heritage, whether it be using Jedi mind tricks on a stormtrooper or going toe-to-toe with Kylo Ren, a Sith trained by Luke himself.

However, new clues have been uncovered by fans not from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but rather EA's new game, "Star Wars Battlefront 2." A leaked image from the title showing the young heroine wielding two lightsabers could be the key to unravelling the truth about her parentage.

One of the lightsabers is the one belonging to Anakin Skywalker, which was given to her in the first film. However, the other appears to the one used by Obi-Wan Kenobi, which could point out her relation to the Jedi Master.

The prequels showed Kenobi to be a devoted Jedi, unwavering in his loyalty to the Jedi Order. However, after giving Luke to the Lars, he remained in Tatooine to watch over the boy.

Nobody knew what he did during the timeskip. One more thing to point out is that both Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor can be heard in the scene from "The Force Awakens" where Rey experiences a vision.

While it is highly unlikely for Rey to be his daughter, one of her parents could be a Kenobi. Rey's prowess with The Force could be coming from her grandfather who, like Ren's grandfather, is no ordinary Jedi.

Of course, this is still just a theory and J.J. Abrams still has the final say. But if fans really want to put their money where their mouth is, they can bet on whether Luke is actually Rey's father. In any case, all will probably be revealed once "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theatres.