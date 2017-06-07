'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News: Luke to Get the Spotlight in New Trailer

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" continues to be the talk of the town as recent reports revealed that another trailer is on its way. Apparently, a source has shed some light on the upcoming preview. And from what has been said, it might feature everybody's favorite Jedi Master.

Youtube/Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) seen in the first trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Mike Zeroh revealed the details in a YouTube video. His YouTube channel is popular for leaking information about the "Star Wars" film, so many fans tune into his channel every now and again for news. In his recent video, he shared the exact length of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" new trailer, saying that it will be 47 seconds longer than the first teaser. It will be shipped to the theaters right after its development so fans might be able to see it the next time they go and watch a movie.

But the most important detail that the source revealed was the content of the upcoming trailer.

"One of the big money shots will be Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on his meditation rock. It would show the mighty side of Luke Skywalker. It's going to look awe-inspiring," he said.

Zeroh assured fans that this time, they will be able to see Luke more clearly than the first one. In the new trailer, he is said to look towards the camera as he speaks.

Aside from Skywalker, the YouTuber also explained that the upcoming trailer will feature a lot of Resistance bombers taking out First Order TIE fighters. So, fans can expect a lot of action from this next preview.

Because of this report, many are now speculating that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" new trailer is most likely to be revealed at Disney's D23 Expo this month. It is slated to take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 14 to 16.

There is still no official confirmation whether or not a new trailer will indeed come out soon. Fans should keep their eyes peeled for now and wait for more "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" news.