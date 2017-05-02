'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Plot News: New Costumes Revealed; Old Interview with Mark Hamill Points to Rey's Parentage

Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping details of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" tightly under wraps, but Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) new costumes may have just been revealed thanks to a "Star Wars Battlefront II" listing.

Facebook/StarWarsPH'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

The listing for the upcoming game was found by GameSpot and features Rey and Kylo Ren holding their respective lightsabers and rocking new costumes. Kylo Ren noticeably does not have a helmet and his hood has also disappeared. Of course, this could be just one iteration of his costume in "The Last Jedi." Rey, on the other hand, is wearing what looks to be Jedi robes, similar to the outfit she is wearing in the teaser trailer released earlier this month.

The teaser sees Rey undergoing what appears to be Jedi training under Luke's guidance. However, Luke reveals at the end of the clip that "it's time for the Jedi to end," which comes as a shock to fans.

Some avid fans in the comments section theorize, though, that Luke may be a Gray Jedi, which is a term that pertains to Force-users who do not align with either the light or dark side. The video also teases "a balance," which lends credence to the Gray Jedi theory.

As for the lingering question about Rey's parentage, some fans believe that she may be a Kenobi, while others think that she is a Skywalker--specifically Luke's daughter. Mark Hamill himself spoke about Luke having an offspring in an interview from way back. According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Lucas apparently told Hamill of his story plans for Luke Skywalker.

It looks like fans will have to wait until the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in order to find out more, as Disney and Lucasfilm are not likely to divulge anything prior to its release on Dec. 15.

Watch the teaser trailer below: