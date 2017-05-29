'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Spoilers: Rey's Lightsaber Was Once Anakin's

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" plot is still a mystery as the cast and crew are very much mum about it. Fans of the series know that these people aren't exactly allowed to say anything, but many are still hoping to get at least a hint of what they can expect. Even though the cast isn't revealing much about the plot, a recent report gives a bit of detail that viewers might see in "Episode VIII."

Facebook/StarWars Promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Rey is holding a lightsaber that changes color. Are fans going to learn more about this in the film?

In "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Rey (Daisy Ridley) came across Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) lightsaber. The scavenger found the blue lightsaber inside Maz's (Lupita Nyong'o) castle. Since then, it has been in her possession and even used it to fight Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). By the end of the movie, Rey was seen delivering the laser sword back to Luke in Ach-To.

However, a recent report has revealed that despite giving the lightsaber back to Luke, Lucasfilm no longer recognizes the Jedi Master as the owner of the sword. Since the "The Force Awakens," the blue lightsaber has been dubbed as "Rey's lightsaber."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm Story Group's creative executive, Pablo Hidalgo, discussed why the ownership changed.

"In general, a lightsaber belongs to the person who constructed it," he explained.

In this case, it means that the lightsaber should be called Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) lightsaber since it was made by the former Jedi Master himself. However, this time, the lightsaber had to change ownership due to other reasons.

"In 'The Force Awakens,' Maz says that the saber is calling to Rey now. Whether or not it's literally calling to her to become hers or it's calling to her because she knows it will be taken back to Luke — we'll see," the executive added.

Hidalgo didn't say much after this; making it seem like it might be revealed in the upcoming movie.

Rey's lightsaber, which was formerly owned by Luke, is just one of his lightsabers from the past films. The blue lightsaber was originally passed on to him by Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness) after the Jedi Master's fight with his father, Anakin, who was the original owner of the sword.

Taking this all into consideration, it means that the only lightsaber officially owned by Luke is the green lightsaber which has yet to make its appearance again.

It is still unclear whether this bit of information will be tackled in "Episode VIII." For now, fans of the series will have to wait for more news.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in cinemas on Dec. 15.