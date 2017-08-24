Steam Sale August 2017: Get Eight War Games with War Heroes Bundle for Only $3

Facebook/Steam The Steam August 2017 Sale

The War Heroes Bundle will be offered on Steam for the month of August.

Reports reveal that the price for eight heroic war games will be slashed, giving buyers with 96 percent of savings.

One of the titles in the bundle is the real-time tactics/strategy game called "Men of War: Assault Squad," which is set in World War II. The game, which was released by 1C Company in 2011, is considered as a standalone expansion pack for the 2009-released "Men of War." The game is originally priced at $9.99.

The bundle also includes Ubisoft's "IL-2-Sturmovik: 1946," which is known as a compilation of the combat flight simulation game titled "IL-2 Sturmovik." The game was initially released in 2006, but the bundle will feature the game's latest version 4.12.2.

Another war game that is included in the bundle is the real-time tactics game called "Joint Task Force" that was developed by Most Wanted Entertainment. According to the game description, the RTS game requires players to command the frontline forces in the most dangerous areas in the future.

Dark Water Studios' combat flight simulation "Dogfight" video game is also a part of the War Heroes Bundle for Steam. The game description claims that the game comes with a realistic-looking aircraft, and introduces state-of-the-art flight dynamics that has unprecedented arcade access.

Nival Interactive's "Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology" will also be included in the bundle. In this game, players will be able to center their adventures on strategic opportunities to survive the chaotic World War II battles. The bundle will also feature the game's new graphics engine that will show several improvements from the original game.

Other titles that are included in the bundle are the "Commandos Collection," "Battle Group 2," and "Warfare."

All in all, the eight titles under the War Heroes Bundle will sell for $78.92. But the sale price can now be purchased on Steam for only $2.99.