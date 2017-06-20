Steam Summer Sale 2017: Everything to Know About the Annual Event

Steam is about to treat gamers to its annual sale. The gaming community has been waiting for it to happen because that is when the price tags on their favorite games drop enough to be affordable. And because the company often surprises fans with timed discounts, here are a few things to know ahead of the annual Steam sale.

Facebook/SteamSteam's annual sale happens June 22

The Steam Summer Sale 2017 is scheduled on June 22 at 1 p.m. EDT. This is important to know because there will be video games that may run out after a limited amount of time or purchase. When looking for games to buy from Steam, fans should remember to check the discount percentage so they know exactly how much they are saving for each purchase.

Of course, the cheap price is the gateway to an endless blackhole of impulsive buying. To help narrow down the list and give focus to the ones that are worth the bargain, some sources shared a quick list of developers and games to look out for. The list includes "Need for Speed" from EA, "Final Fantasy" from Square Enix, "Dead Rising" from Capcom, "Assassin's Creed" from Ubisoft, "The Elder Scrolls" from Bethesda, and "Bioshock" from 2K.

It would also help to assemble a comprehensive personal list ahead of the 2017 Steam Summer Sale. Look out for news and updates about the fan favorites and make sure to check the bargain for those games first. For example, "The Mighty Sims Bundle 2" will only be offered for $2.49 at a limited time. The bundle includes "Ice Lakes," "Real Heroes: Firefighter," "Megapolis," and more.

If falling into the blackhole of impulsive buying can't be helped, there is always the option of giving the games that one won't play to a friend. The Steam Summer Sale 2017 is the perfect time to establish solidarity in the gaming community so it is best to work together for the best bargain.