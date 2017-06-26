Stefan Karl Stefansson Health Condition News: Actor Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, No Longer Responds to Treatment

Stefan Karl Stefansson, known for playing Robbie Rotten in "Lazy Town," is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, the actor's sickness is no longer responding to any of his treatments.

The actor, who is widely known for being Robbie Rotten and whose character won Reddit's "Meme of the Year" in 2016, is currently fighting to live out stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the Inquisitr reported.

Stefansson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September last year and has undergone multiple surgeries and chemo treatments in the past nine months.

On June 2, We The Unicorns acquired an update from Stefansson's representative, saying that they were hoping that it would be their last visit to the doctor regarding his cancer. However, his doctors found two tumors that had spread out in his body and had to be removed through surgery.

In a recent Facebook post translated from Icelandic by the site, Stefansson's wife, Steinunn Olina Þorsteinsdóttir, shared that her husband's illness is no longer responding to any kind of treatment.

"His life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced," Þorsteinsdóttir said.

"Experiments are being made with drugs and life-extending conventional and non-traditional therapies around the world. But the answers haven't been found yet. Conventional chemotherapy also does not deliver results when this is the case," she added.

Þorsteinsdóttir also talked about how difficult it was to tell their children that their father will "not live to be an old man, and that the time we had together was scarce."

By the end of her post, she said that even though the chances are not in their favor and that "Stefan's candle burns quickly," they will make the most of their time and enjoy every moment with him while they still can.

Those who wish to make donations to Stefansson and his family may visit his GoFundMe page here.