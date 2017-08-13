Stephen King's 'The Mist': New Trailer Reveals Person Behind Rape of Alex

Spike TV's TV adaptation of a Stephen King story, "The Mist," ramps up the suspense as the horror series reaches the eighth episode of its first season. Just when things cannot get more confusing in the isolated town of Bridgeville, a huge revelation is dropped on viewers about Adrian Garff (Russell Posner).

Facebook/TheMistSpike A promo image of "The Mist," Spike TV's adaptation of an original story by Stephen King.

In one of the featurettes sprinkled throughout the episode 8 review for "The Mist" released by Spike TV on Thursday, Aug. 10, the cast and crew of the show offered their take on the big reveal for episode 8, titled "The Law of Nature."

While this recent episode is mainly centered on Nathalie (Frances Conroy) and her growing influence on the remaining members of the local parish, it will be Adrian Garf (Russell Posner) who might just steal the spotlight, for an unpleasant reason.

In a twist that will change things between Adrian and Alex (Gus Birney), show creator Christian Torpe explains how episode 8 drops the bombshell. "We do have the big reveal in episode 8 that it was Adrian who raped Alex," he began.

"We didn't want it just to be a twist just for the sake of twists. So it's something that we built carefully throughout the season," Torpe added, noting how their surprise has been something that they just did not add for the shock factor.

Russell Posner, who plays the troubled teen Adrian, blames the character's dad for the gay teen's flaws. "His father is more or less the reason Adrian has become who he's become," he said.

The actor later explains that it was something he felt "he needed to do," and that the problem is "he's got to live with that," never mind what his victim felt about the whole thing.

Torpe adds that Adrian has his share of troubles in the family, and is "basically unwanted" by his dad when he's expressing himself through makeup and the way he carries himself, as summed up by Den of Geek.

The show garnered an average of 5.3 out of 10, according to ratings from IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show is rated at 5.62 out of 10 on average, with an Audience Score of 33 percent.