Steve Harvey Leads Twitter Follower Frustrated With Unemployment to God

One of Steve Harvey's social media followers is having a hard time finding a job, so the entertainment mogul is leading him in a conversation about finding God.

(Photo: Screencap/"Steve Harvey Show")Comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey.

"@IAmSteveHarvey, I keep getting denied job after job and have no options left," a Twitter user by the name of Jeffrey Hunt told Harvey before asking for advice. "How did you make it to where you are?"

Harvey, the comedian turned bestselling author, television and radio host, responded by revealing how much prayer helped him during hard times.

"Never gave up, kept pushing, praying and going even when I lost it all," he wrote. "Persistence and prayer- kept believing God had more for me."

Hunt admitted that he was not religious, but seemed open to faith in his circumstances.

"I'm not a religious person, but I might give that a try," he replied to Harvey. "I just feel like there's a force that doesn't want me getting anywhere."

The entertainment mogul with over 3 million Twitter followers didn't let the conversation end there. Harvey continued to tell Hunt about the Christian faith that he often speaks about.

"Give God a try. Faith, a relationship w/ God is how I'm still here...," Harvey told Hunt. "Don't have to be nothing formal just talk. Keep ur head up."

Before Harvey became a household name, he was struggling and homeless with little more than his faith to lean on. It was then that he heard the voice of God.

"I sat down and started crying, but a voice said, 'If you keep going, I'm going to take you places you've never been,'" he recalled to People magazine. "It was like God said, 'Don't quit, you're almost there.'"

Last year, Harvey spoke to graduates from Alabama State University about rising above adversity after he overcame two failed marriages and poverty.

"I've lost it all twice and had to start over. I had to struggle through two marriages before finding this one. ... I didn't have nothing," Harvey previously told the graduates, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. "In every single moment of adversity in your life, two things are going to happen: There's going to be a lesson and there's going to be a blessing. If you let the adversity crumble you, you will lay there and wallow in the failure, but life is 10 percent what happened and 90 percent what you're going to do about it."