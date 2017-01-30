'Steven Universe' Season 4 Spoilers News: Comeback Episode Airs Today; Season Ends After Fifth Season?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cartoon Network hit program "Steven Universe" will start airing its comeback episode today. Prior to the return of the series is a new clip that promotes the animated series.

The new season starts with a two-part episode and the remaining ones will be aired until Thursday, Feb. 2. Here is the breakdown of the episodes:

Monday, Jan. 30: "Steven's Dream" — A strange dream prompts Steven to search for answers.

Monday, Jan. 30: "Adventures in Light Distortion" — Steven and the Gems take off on a search-and-recovery mission.

Tuesday, Jan. 31: "Gem Heist" — The Gems try to pull off a heist.

Wednesday, Feb. 1: "The Zoo" — Steven visits a special zoo.

Thursday, Feb. 2: "That Will Be All" — Steven and the Gems make a daring escape!

It is expected that the episodes will further boost the ratings of "Steven Universe," and possibly let the show have a longer run. No official news has been out yet regarding the content of other upcoming episodes. The new season also has no concrete information about how long the series will last.

This has somehow sparked a rumor that "Steven Universe" will end after the fifth season. The renewal of another season has not been announced.

Nevertheless, "Steven Universe" promises grand revelations to the avid viewers, especially with the Crystal Gems and Steven. In a recent press release, Cartoon Network announced that after this week's daily episodes, the anime series will return to its Friday airing schedule starting on Feb. 10.

Here is a clip of today's episode, "Steven's Dream."

"Steven has a strange dream about a place so beautiful it brings tears to his eyes! What could it mean?" the episode description reads.

"Steven Universe" is created by Rebecca Sugar, which focuses on the main character named Steven Universe who lives in Beach City with three Crystal Gems. The Crystal Gems, Garnet, Pear and Amethyst work with Steven to protect the world.