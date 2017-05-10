'Steven Universe' Season 4 Spoilers: Episodes Will Delve Into Steven's Past, Family

After a couple of months off the air, "Steven Universe" season 4 will be back with a Steven bomb, airing new episodes every day of the week starting May 8.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)A promotional photo of the animated series "Steven Universe."

The wave of new installments is expected to be tear-jerking and will be an emotional end to the season. The final episode in the Steven bomb is titled "I Am My Mom."

Ruby Quartz is once again a huge part of this "Steven Universe" season 4 episode, where fans will watch the titular character struggle to "fix his mistakes," which will likely have something to do with her.

Steven's mother was also a key element in the plot of the previous installment titled "Storm in the Room." If this episode is anything to go by, fans might want to prepare some tissue paper before watching "I Am My Mom."

This is not the only "Steven Universe" season 4 episode that focuses on family. Prior to "I Am My Mom," there will be an episode titled "Are You My Dad?"

These words were heard in the teaser promo released for the Steven bomb, spoken by a young voice believed to be that of a younger version of Steven.

That being said, this "Steven Universe" season 4 episode is expected to be flashback-heavy and will feature stories from the past involving Greg this time around.

Since both "I Am My Mom" and "Are You My Dad?" are the final episodes for the season, it is safe to say that the show is delving deeper into the family history of Steven.

The upcoming "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes, however, were released online early this week. Those who got to binge-watch them would know that there are amazing things planned for the show.

[Spoiler Alert! The following discusses plot details about the future "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes. Read at your own discretion.]

The way "Steven Universe" season 4 ended, Lars, who will be featured in the May 10 episode, "The Good Lars," will be back in the next season for more adventures with Steven.

Some would say that his appearance is one-time only, but it looks like he will play a bigger part in the new season, seeing that he was still on the ship by the end of the episode. Furthermore, it is being said that a new fusion will be introduced.

The Steven bomb for the final episodes of "Steven Universe" season 4 begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET n Cartoon Network with "Lion 4: Alternate Ending."