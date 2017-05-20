'Steven Universe' Season 5 Rumors: Cartoon Network Show Returns with First Four New Episodes on May 29

"Steven Universe" season 4 ended on an emotional note, and its season 5 is expected to immediately pick up from where its previous season left off. While many are wondering what would happen to Steven as he heads to Homeworld in the season 4 finale episode, this may be soon answered as it is alleged that "Steven Universe" season 5 will arrive before this month is over.

Facebook/Cartoon NetworkUnconfirmed reports say that "Steven Universe" will drop its first four season 5 episodes this May 29.

There is no questioning that "Steven Universe" is one of the most followed animated shows on Cartoon Network. Despite the fact that the show is difficult to follow due to its irregular programming, many are hooked on Steven and the Crystal Gems' adventures on the said cartoon show.

"Steven Universe" season 4 finale took a bow with its four-part finale episodes last week, and many are wondering what may happen to Steven as he heads toward the Homeworld to amend his past mistakes so that he can save his friends. However, if unconfirmed reports are to be believed, all the burning questions that fans have will soon be answered as it is alleged that the popular cartoon show will return for its season 5 on May 29.

As if this piece of news were not enough to excite fans, it is alleged that the season 5 premiere of "Steven Universe" will drop not just one but four episodes. Reportedly, "Stuck Together," "The Trial," "Off Colors," and "Lar's Head" are the respective titles of the first four episodes that will be released on May 29.

Apart from the rumored release of "Steven Universe" season 5 on May 29, it is also alleged that the upcoming season 5 episode 1 of the popular Cartoon Network show, "Stuck Together," will have Lars finally embracing and opening up who he truly is — thanks to Steven. Because of this, it is now suspected that Lars will finally have the self-confidence and stand up to the Diamonds to rescue Steven, who is said to have a fate worse than death in the hands of the Diamonds as alleged by Aquamarine.

Will "Steven Universe" really return to Cartoon Network for its season 5 this May 29? Will Lars really acknowledge and embrace who he truly is?

Fans can only hope for now.