'Still Star-Crossed' Spoilers, Updates: ABC Period Drama Features Shakespeare's Plays

ABC's latest primetime soap is a Shakespearean drama titled "Still Star-Crossed." Showrunner Heather Mitchell teased a few details of the upcoming period drama.

Facebook/StillStarCrossed "Still Star-Crossed" airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC

Romeo and Juliet's story, as well as the aftermath of the whirlwind romance, will be featured in the premiere; however, the show in general will not be limited to this Shakespearean tragedy.

"The show is about, what if all the characters in Shakespeare lived in the same world and could interact with each other?" Mitchell told The Hollywood Reporter in an exclusive interview. "So the plays either have happened or are going to happen, but the plays are canon."

"Still Star-Crossed" might be set in the Renaissance period, and might be relying heavily on Shakespeare's writing; however, the show will not adopt the iambic pentameter. Unlike Melina Taub's novel of the same name, which the show is based on, ABC's period drama will use a more modern tongue.

According to Mitchell, the show is about the Verona that Shakespeare portrayed after the deaths of Romeo and Juliet. The exec shared that Shondaland went above and beyond to create the setting. Not only that, the studio has, as The Hollywood Reporter describes, perfected the show's casting and costumes as well. Shondaland's policy on casting has led to a culturally diverse version of Verona.

"This was not a white world, really," Mitchell added. You may remember whatever artwork or whatever you want to, but I think, in reality, this is a more diverse world than people think — and on top of that, we just cast the best actor for every role."

The showrunner stated that Verona, as it is situated in the trade route, is a great place for people to cross paths. It would be believable for someone from a foreign land such as Denmark to end up down this road.

"Still Star-Crossed" premieres tonight, May 29, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.