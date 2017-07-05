'Stitchers' Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers, Air Date: Show Returns This Week With a Big Challenge for Cameron

(Photo: Freeform) A promotional still for "Stitchers" season 3, episode 5, "Paternis."

The two-week hiatus of "Stitchers" season 3 will at long last be over soon with a brand-new episode set to air this Monday titled "Paternis."

In this installment, Cameron's (Kyle Harris) estranged father will need his son's help. He is facing death sentence for the murder of a prison guard. He is currently in prison for white collar crimes.

With the help of Kirsten (Emma Ishta), who stitches into the memory of the victim in "Stitchers" season 3, episode 5, he learns that his father has been in trouble for quite a while.

As it turns out, the lead investigator of his original case has been blackmailing him for years and this latest scheme might just be another one of his doings.

Cameron must race against the clock in "Stitchers" season 3, episode 5 to prove the innocence of his father not only to keep him alive, but also to possibly rekindle his relationship with him.

This case, albeit the worst possible one that can befall on someone, might just be the key to the two patching things up. Cameron has shown that he cares for him and is willing to work it out with him so fans can expect him to do whatever it takes to save his father all while making sure that Kirsten does not get in trouble for breaking protocol to learn information crucial to the case.

Unsurprisingly, there are people would also go to great lengths just to stop him. In "Stitchers" season 3, episode 5, Cameron and Linus (Ritesh Rajan) will be attacked in their apartment.

Camille (Allison Scagliotti) is shaken about what happened and asks Kirsten for the best course of action. She did not expect her answer to just leave things alone and is understandably taken aback by her insensitivity.

"Stitchers" season 3, episode 5, "Paternis," airs Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.