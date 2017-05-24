'Storage Wars' season 10 news, updates: Reason behind Brandon's departure revealed; Dan and Laura's absence explained

Fan favorite Brandon Sheets has left the show due to budget cuts. Meanwhile, Dan and Laura Dotson addressed their short absence from "Storage Wars" season 10.

Facebook/StorageWarsDan and Laura explain their absence on "Storage Wars"

Viewers of "Storage Wars" are surely missing the Sheets duo, made up of Brandon and his father, Darell "The Gambler." Together, the two have made outstanding bids on storage lockers.

The biggest win that Brandon and Darell got in a storage bid was the one full of Frank Gutierrez's artworks which was estimated to be worth $300,000. The Sheets paid only a total of $3,600 for it.

Brandon confirmed in a previous statement he shared on Twitter that he will no longer be appearing in season 10 of "Storage Wars" due to budget cuts.

"I am no longer affiliated with Storage Wars, Darrell will still be in new episodes but I have been told I am no longer on the show (budget)," the post read.

Brandon also shared that even though A&E has cut him from the show, the network still pushes him to do "free stuff" for the viewers who have followed him on social media.

Meanwhile, Dan and Laura had a short absence in "Storage Wars" season 10 without any notice. The couple also re-appeared on the show without any explanation, and the Dotsons explained the reason behind their absence.

"We are still auctioneering and are a major part of this successful show. We believe that the budget was tight and the network had to make some changes. Hopefully not forever!" Dan shared in an interview with TV Ruckus.

The couple added that they have received feedback from fans who threatened to no longer watch the show if they would not return. However, the network has not yet made any final decision.

Dan and Laura remain hopeful that they will continue to be part of "Storage Wars" season 10.

"Storage Wars" season 10 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on A&E.