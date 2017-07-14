The Story of 'His Only Picture'

A Chicago-based pro-life group has launched a new campaign that aims to show the human faces behind over 2,000 abortions performed on average in the United States every day.

Because most people turn their heads and look away when they're confronted with images of aborted babies, the Pro-Life Action League says its campaign, called "They Were Our Brothers and Sisters," is intended to "evoke sympathy for abortion's hidden victims and their lost lives."

"We combed through hundreds of abortion photos to find those that would most highlight the humanity of abortion's unborn victims," said Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Chicago-based Pro-Life Action League, in a statement to The Christian Post. "Rather than emphasizing the blood and gore of the abortion procedure, the emphasis has been shifted to the lost lives of these children.

