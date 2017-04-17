'Stranger Things' Season 2 Spoilers, News: David Harbour Talks Character Arc; Shannon Purser Teases Justice for Barb

"Stranger Things" season 2 is not scheduled to premiere until later this year, but fans are already excited about what the new season has in store for them. For one character, Jim Hopper, the second season will be a "completely different journey."

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV'Stranger Things' season 2 will premiere on Halloween.

Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper went through a crazy time in the show's first season. It can be recalled that he helped save Will (Noah Schnapp) from the Demogorgon and the Upside Down. However, for season 2, actor David Harbour has revealed that his character will have a different story arc.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Mogul, Harbour revealed that Hopper "starts season 2 in a completely different place than season 1." He also teased that Hopper's "hero complex may force him to make the wrong decisions."

It has been said that the upcoming season will be bigger than the previous one, and Harbour adds that it will also be "fun and dark and complex." There will be a lot of character development as well.

One character, however, will not be returning for the second season. Barb, played by Shannon Purser, perished at the hands of the Demogorgon in season 1. Her death sparked a huge reaction from fans, who all clamored for justice for her character. Everyone was so busy looking for Will that Barb was neglected. And while Purser does not know the specifics, she did reveal that the second season will address the issue, which means fans should not lose sleep over it any longer.

"I honestly do not know anything... I know the vague statement that there will be justice for her, but besides that, no one will tell me anything, so I'm in the dark," Purser told Elite Daily.

The world of the Upside Down will also be explored further come season 2, and there will be new monsters that will be wreaking havoc in Hawkins. One of these monsters is expected to be the spider-like creature that was featured in the teaser trailer.

"Stranger Things" season 2 will be released on Oct. 31 on Netflix.