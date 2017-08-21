'Stranger Things' Season 2 Updates: Rumors Claiming Will Byers to Be the Big Bad Persist

Facebook/Stranger Things "Stranger Things" season 2 premieres this October 27 on Netflix.

As "Stranger Things" season 2's release date inches closer, it is suspected more and more that the highly anticipated TV Netflix series will feature Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) as its villain.

There is no denying that "Stranger Things" season 2 is one of the most-awaited series this fall. While the original Netflix series featured Will Byers as one of the victims of its premiere season's big bad, the Demogorgon, rumors claiming that the young boy will be the antagonist in the upcoming season continue to grow louder.

To recall, the season 1 finale of "Stranger Things" featured Will Byers coughing up a slug, leading to suspicions that the character's body may already be playing host to spawn of the monster after staying in the other dimension, the Upside Down, for days. While the trailer for "Stranger Things" season 2 hints that the series will be featuring a different monster to cause chaos in the town of Hawkins, it is also apparent that Will Byers does not have control of his actions, bolstering the belief of the many that he will be the series' main big bad in its next season.

"I can neither confirm nor deny that theory. All I'm going to say... between the end of season 1 and what we've seen in the trailers, clearly Will is not right. Stuff happens to him and stuff is happening to him and he is very much at the center of season 2," says "Stranger Things" executive producer Shawn Levy in an interview with Nerdist recently when asked to comment on the said theory.

While it remains unclear whether Will Byers will, indeed, be the big bad in "Stranger Things" season 2, it is suspected that it is possible that he will, at least, be instrumental in ushering the new monster into the world of "Stranger Things." After all, Levy also revealed in a prior interview that the character will be at the center of events of the series' upcoming season.

"Even if we weren't going to call on his full reservoir of abilities in Season 1,Will Byers is very much at the center of Season 2," Levy said earlier.

Is Will Byers going to be the series' new big bad? Find out when "Stranger Things" season 2 arrives this Oct. 27.