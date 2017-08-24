'Stranger Things' Season 3 Release Date, News: Duffer Brothers Confirm Third Season Renewal

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV "Stranger Things" renewed for third season

Netflix has yet to release the new episodes for "Stranger Things" season 2 in October, but series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that there will be a third season for the web series but would probably end after the fourth season.

In an interview with Vulture, the Duffer Brothers revealed that the online streaming service provider already renewed the hit sci-fi horror series for season 3. Yet they claimed that they could not go beyond a possible season 4.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross stated. According to the series creators, the young characters will be old enough to go to college. "We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt also stated. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

The series creators did not mention anything about the possible cast for "Stranger Things" season 3, but reports speculate that it might be harder for them to round up all the original cast members because of their hectic schedules.

Reports cited Millie Bobby Brown's plans for the future. According to reports, the young actress, who plays the role of Eleven in the series, is already looking forward to land several roles in upcoming blockbuster films in Hollywood. This might make it difficult for her to return to the set of "Stranger Things" season 3.

But while there are no confirmed announcements yet regarding the cast of the show's third season, it could be assumed that some of the main stars will be back in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The roster includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin, among others.

The possible plot for "Stranger Things" season 3 and its release date are still to be announced, but the second season will start airing on Netflix on Oct. 27, Friday.