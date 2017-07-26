'Street Fighter V' DLC Rumors: Menat Could Prove To Be an Interesting Addition to the Roster

Facebook courtesy of Street Fighter Two more DLC characters are coming in Season 2 of 'Street Fighter V'

Four down and still two to go when it comes to the Season 2 downloadable content characters coming to "Street Fighter V," and rumors are hinting that the next one introduced will be a very interesting addition.

For the players who may have missed it, an EventHubs user by the name of "Flowtron" previously provided some predictions regarding who the DLC characters will be for Season 2, and they have turned out to be very accurate.

This individual's predictions regarding Akuma, Ed and even Abigail have turned out to be correct. And if the others pan out too, Menat and Zeku will then be the last two added to the roster for Season 2.

In a recent article, EventHubs laid out the different things currently known about the mysterious Menat.

Apparently, Menat is someone players may have seen already if they went through Ed's Story Mode. She is believed to be the fortune teller that Ed encounters.

For what it is worth, Redditor "andreskizzo" pointed out that side-by-side pictures of the fortune teller believed to be Menat and the fifth silhouette hinting at the next DLC character seem to match up with one another.

Moving on, Menat's fighting abilities have not been shown just yet, but she is also rumored to be connected in some way to another "Street Fighter" character, with that being Rose. Menat may even be Rose's student.

If that is the case, then perhaps Menat's moveset in "Street Fighter V" will resemble the one her master used when she was featured in earlier games.

At this point, fans will just have to wait and see if Menat is indeed the fifth DLC character added to the game in Season 2, though developers may not confirm that for a while given that Abigail was released just recently.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.