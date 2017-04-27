'Street Fighter V' Rumors: Identity of Next Season 2 DLC Character May Already Be Known

Four more downloadable content characters are expected to be added to "Street Fighter V" over the course of Season 2, and a new leak may have already pointed to the identity of one of them.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterEd may be the next DLC character revealed for 'Street Fighter V's' Season 2

The possible leak came from the PlayStation Store.

A recent report from PVP Live features a screenshot showing a PlayStation Store listing of the latest season pass.

Just as developers have already announced previously, the listing for the newest season pass mentions that it contains a total of six characters, including Akuma and Kolin, fighters that have already been released for the game.

Interestingly enough, however, the listing also mentions that someone named Ed is one of the Season 2 characters, even though developers have yet to announce that.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Ed, the Street Fighter Wiki notes that he is also known as "Bandaged Boy."

Back when Ed made his debut in "Street Fighter IV," he was a non-playable character who Balrog took under his wing. Unbeknownst to Ed at the time, he had special powers that could be developed and perhaps those are what he will be using once he is officially announced as a member of "Street Fighter V's" roster.

Again, developers have not yet confirmed that Ed is the next Season 2 DLC character, but that announcement could be made soon enough.

In a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers shared that the next DLC character will be named soon and whoever this new fighter turns out to be is also expected to become part of a potential Capcom Fighters Network beta test.

Notably, the newest Season 2 DLC character was previously set to be released this month, but that is now no longer set to happen. Instead, the new character is expected to be made available together with the updated Capcom Fighters Network, though a date for when that may take place is unknown at this point.

More details about the next DLC character coming to "Street Fighter V" should be revealed soon.