'Street Fighter V' Characters Rumors: New Clue May Be Pointing to Identity of One Season 2 DLC Character

The folks over at Capcom have still yet to reveal the identities of the new downloadable content characters coming to "Street Fighter V" for Season 2, but it seems as though there may be a new clue pointing to the identity of one of these upcoming additions.

Facebook courtesy of Street FighterFive more DLC characters are set to be added soon to 'Street Fighter V'

For this year, a new pro-wrestling-focused comic book featuring the aforementioned fighting game is set to be released on Free Comic Book Day (May 6), according to a recent report from Comicbook.com.

The clue possibly pertaining to the identity of the new DLC character is found on the cover of this comic book.

As EventHubs noted in a recent report, the character opposite R. Mika on the cover seems to bear a resemblance to the first character silhouette included in the teaser image (seen above) previously released by Capcom.

The name of the character in question, by the way, is Sunrise Nishisenba.

Now, developers have yet to confirm the identities of the five other DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V" for Season 2, so Sunrise is by no means a lock to be included in the fighting game at this point.

Still, Sunrise being given a pretty prominent spot alongside R. Mika on the cover of the new comic book seems to suggest that she is at least a noteworthy character. Furthermore, developers could even have a built-in marketing campaign for Sunrise should she really end up being one of the new DLC additions.

Unfortunately, it's still unclear exactly when the developers may finally name all the new DLC fighters coming to the game, though additional details may be shared pretty soon.

In a recent post on Reddit, Capcom USA's director of digital media and eSports, Neidel "Haunts" Crisan, shared that players can count on new details to be shared "roughly every other month," EventHubs reported.

Hopefully for "Street Fighter V" players, that means the DLC details they are seeking will be revealed sooner rather than later.