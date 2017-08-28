'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date, Latest News: Warner Bros. Speeds Up Production, Eyes 2018 Filming Start

Facebook/Suicide Squad New rumors suggest that 'Suicide Squad 2' will not be released until after 'Gotham City Sirens' is out.

With the first "Suicide Squad" movie having made quite an impression, it is no surprise that Warner Bros. is already expediting the production of its sequel. As of recent reports, the script for the highly-anticipated film is now being penned, although a sure director has not been tied to the project yet.

It was confirmed the past week that the untitled Joker and Harley movie, which fans expect Warner Bros. to fit in its schedule after "Suicide Squad 2," will be helmed by "Crazy, Stupid Love" directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Now that the production for the film featuring Joker and Harley's twisted love story is already underway, the studio is reportedly trying to speed up the development of the "Suicide Squad" sequel so it could start filming next year.

While the Joker and Harley movie is already in development, "Suicide Squad 2" is still being shopped around to search for a potential director to helm it.

Since the sequel was brought to the table, it has had a rough start. Initially, "The Shallows" director Jaume Collet-Serra was the one reportedly tapped to do the project, but he declined the offer to helm Disney's "Jungle Cruise." Reports also previously came out that Mel Gibson was originally in talks to direct the film, but as of now, the lack of official confirmation makes it look like he will not be taking the reins.

Despite the lack of updates about who is going to direct the film, the fact that the script for the film is already being written seems to suggest that Warner Bros. is indeed trying to fast-track the production of the sequel. Little is known yet about the film, although reports claim that it will see the return of Jared Leto's Joker, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag.

Filming for "Suicide Squad 2" is expected to begin in 2018, in advance of its planned 2019 release date.