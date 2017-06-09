'Suicide Squad 2' Release Date News: Production for Sequel Film Might Kick Off Next Year

One of the actors in "Suicide Squad" says there is a chance that they could start filming the sequel next year.

REUTERS/Andrew KellyCast members (L-R) Viola Davis, Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto and Joel Kinnaman attend the world premiere of 'Suicide Squad' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016.

Joel Kinnaman recently had an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to comprehensively discuss the fifth season of "House of Cards," where he is playing another major character named Will Conway.

As for the movie "Suicide Squad," Kinnaman plays the role of Rick Flag, the war veteran who later turned out to be the villain group's leader.

In the THR interview, Kinnaman also provided some insight on what is happening now with the production of "Suicide Squad 2." The actor revealed that the creators of the sequel film are currently writing the script and added, "I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change." As for his part, he is positive that he will "definitely come back" as Rick Flag for the sequel movie.

While the script is still under development, the sequel movie has yet to find its director.

In Kinnaman's opinion, David Ayer is a good choice. Ayer co-wrote and helmed the first "Suicide Squad" movie. He is also known for directing other successful action-packed movies such as "End of Watch" (2012) and "Fury" (2014).

Kinnaman added: "If he doesn't want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well."

Meanwhile, there were earlier reports that Ayer has actually been tapped to take the director's seat for the Harley Quinn standalone spin-off movie, which makes it quite impossible for him to work on the "Suicide Squad" sequel.

On the other hand, Mel Gibson has also previously revealed that Warner Bros. reached out to him for the possibility of helming the "Suicide Squad" sequel.

According to another report from THR, Gibson is already becoming acquainted with the "Suicide Squad" material, but the movie studio also continues to consider other options that include the "Safe House" (2012) director Daniel Espinosa.

"Suicide Squad 2" is still in its early stages of production and has yet to receive its premiere date.