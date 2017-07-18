'Suicide Squad' News: New BTS Images Highlight Joker, Batman Mask-Wearing Dancers

Facebook/SuicideSquad Promotional banner for the 2016 DC Comics-based superhero movie “Suicide Squad,” premiering on HBO on April 15 in theatrical and extended versions.

Last year, DC released "Suicide Squad" in an effort to broaden the scope of the DC Extended Universe. Although it has already been nearly a year since the film was shown, fans still got excited after cinematographer Roman Vasyanov dropped two never-before-seen behind-the-scenes images from the movie, one of which highlighted the Joker.

The images were reportedly among the many deleted scenes from the movie, which earned unfavorable comments from critics but nonetheless grossed high in the global box office. What particularly made fans thrilled about one of the images was that it included Jared Leto's Joker, who, despite being heavily emphasized in the "Suicide Squad" teasers prior to its release, surprisingly had a very limited screen time in the actual movie.

After the movie's release, director David Ayer admitted that he wished he had made Joker the main villain. Although fans would have loved that, "Suicide Squad" had already ended its run and they are only left to wonder how the movie might have been had Joker's role been prominently featured a little bit more.

The first of the behind-the-scenes images shared by Vasyanov on Instagram showed Joker donning a tuxedo. According to the cinematographer, the photo was cut from the finished movie around the point where he failed to save Harley Quinn via a helicopter. The scene was allegedly deleted to play down the obnoxious nature of his relationship with her. Cutting the scene from the actual movie reduced Joker's role into a supporting one and effectively set the stage for the movie's finale.

The second of Vasyanov's images, in the meantime, featured two of Joker's dancers whose bodies were painted in gold. In the photo, they were wearing Batman masks in an apparent attempt to mock the DC superhero.

A rumored "Suicide Squad" sequel will reportedly begin production next year.