'Suits' Season 7 Cast News: Dule Hill Tapped to Play Lawyer at Rival Firm

When "Suits" returns for its seventh season, fans will be saying hello to a new character named Alex Williams.

Facebook/SUITSonUSA'Suits' season 7 premieres July 12.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Williams will be played by Dule Hill, who is known for his stint on "Psych." His character is also a lawyer--a senior partner--working at Pearson Specter Litt's rival law firm, Bratton Gould. He also happens to be friends with Harvey (Gabriel Macht), and the two have known each other for a long time.

Hill is set for a season-long arc, but it remains to be seen how he will affect the story. However, it has been revealed that his character has a client list that would make any lawyer jealous.

It can be recalled that the season 6 finale saw Mike (Patrick J. Adams) finally becoming a true lawyer with the help of Harvey and the surprise appearance of Jessica (Gina Torres). With Mike officially joining Pearson Specter Litt, fans are wondering what the next season has in store for the characters.

"Suits" has always been about Mike's illegal job as a lawyer and Harvey's efforts to cover him. But now that everything has been sorted out, fans are looking forward to the story in season 7. For one thing, the will-they-or-won't-they nature of Harvey and Donna's (Sarah Rafferty) relationship may be put on pause because of the latter's decision to search for her purpose.

Speaking of romantic relationships, fans are concerned about Mike and Rachel's (Meghan Markle) future, especially since Markle is apparently thinking about retiring from the acting game. However, her character is safe--at least for the time being--since Markle is reportedly already committed to a seventh season.

Meanwhile, Louis (Rick Hoffman) may be looking at therapy in season 7 to help him get over his breakup with Tara.

"Suits" season 7 is set to premiere on July 12 on the USA Network.