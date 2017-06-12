'Suits' Season 7 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Gina Torres to Return?; Mike and Rachel's Relationship Gets Rocky

A new season of "Suits" will be airing this July, and there's a possibility that Gina Torres's Jessica might come for a visit. Meanwhile, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) will come to several bumps on the road in their relationship.

Facebook/SuitsonUSAJessica (Gina Torres) could appear on the new season of "Suits."

"Suits" returns with a new season next month, and everyone in the firm will be having a fresh start. Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will be taking Jessica's place as managing partner and will try to keep the walls of the firm intact with the help of Louis (Rick Hoffman), Donna (Sarah Rafferty), Mike, and Rachel.

But just because Jessica's gone doesn't mean that the firm will not be getting a visit from their old boss.

At the ATX Television Festival, Torres teased that the door is always open for her character's return. "I wedged that door open on the way out. I've got a Louboutin in that door at all times," Torres teased (via Deadline).

Meanwhile, Mike and Rachel will be having a few conflicts in their relationship this coming season 7.

Now that Mike is back as a full-fledged lawyer, and Rachel has graduated from law school and also coming back to the firm with a promotion, the couple will have a little struggle in making time for their relationsip.

"What you really find is two young professionals who are at the peak of their careers," Adams shared with the IB Times.

"There's no doubt that they're the person for each other. But that thing when you're in the middle of your career and you're working that hard, it's hard to take a step back from that and also invest in your personal life, your family and what are you going to build," the actor added.

The show's 100th episode will be aired this new season, with Adams taking the director's chair on the special hour.

"Suits" season 7 premieres on Wednesday, July 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on USA.