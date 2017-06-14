'Suits' Season 7 Rumors: Mike to Struggle Balancing Charity and Profit?

After prison bars separated them in season 6, there is no stopping Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) from working as a tandem anew in the upcoming season 7 of "Suits." However, it is speculated that their individual principles will eventually get in the way and cause friction in their working relationship.

USA NetworkHarvey and Mike will work as a tandem anew in "Suits" season 7.

"Suits" season 6 mostly followed Mike's struggles behind bars after he was convicted in season 5 for having posed as a lawyer. Thanks to the relentless efforts of Harvey, he was finally released from prison in the first half of season 6 and became a certified lawyer in the season 6B finale.

While it remains unclear how the upcoming season 7 of the legal procedural drama series will pan out, it is safe to say that the "Suits" power duo will work as a tandem again a la Batman and Robin.

"Let's have fun and kick some a**," Harvey is heard telling Mike in the latest promo for "Suits" season 7.

"Alright. Come on, let's kick some a**," Mike replies to Harvey.

Another scene in the promo shows Harvey telling Mike "I appreciate it. Thanks, Robin," prompting Mike to reply, "You're welcome, Batman."

It is apparent that the promo pays homage to the kind of partnership that Harvey and Mike has in "Suits." While they may be considered as a sort of superheroes in the legal procedural drama series, it goes without saying, though, that they will not really throw literal punches at their opponents. Rather, they will use their lawyering capacity to defend the oppressed and the helpless.

However, it is suspected that despite helping those in need, things will not come easy for Mike. As the newly certified lawyer is known for pro bono cases, it is speculated that Mike may struggle upon his return to Pearson Specter Litt. With his innate desire to be of assistance to those who are helpless, it is suspected that Mike will have a hard time balancing his actions as, after all, Pearson Specter Litt is pro-profit.

What challenges will Harvey and Mike's partnership encounter in "Suits" season 7? Will Mike's charitable side cause friction in his working relationship with Harvey?

Find out when "Suits" season 7 begins airing on The USA Network on July 12.