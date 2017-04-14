'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers, Plot: Harvey Rallies for Top Position

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is ready to take over Jessica Pearson's (Gina Torres) position in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Facebook/SUITSonUSAHarvey takes over in the next season of "Suits."

During last season's finale, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) urged his mentor to become the firm's managing partner. With Jessica determined to leave Pearson Specter Litt, the top position is currently vacant. Technically, it should go to either Harvey or Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman).

When Harvey mentioned he was planning to take over Jessica's old role, Louis seemed fine with it. That could still change in the next installment, though, considering how disappointed the latter is with what has been happening in his life. Louis' fiancée, Tara (Carly Pope), recently broke up with him.

Executive producer Aaron Korsh told Deadline that the major conflict in Harvey's promotion is how he would handle being in-charge and not having Jessica around anymore to take care of things.

Being a managing partner is something that is new to him. When Jessica was still at the top, he had the freedom to not worry about certain things. She had been a constant presence in his professional life for a long time. Now that she's gone, it will probably take a while for Harvey to get used to the feeling of being the top dog and being responsible for the firm.

"It's a new role. Harvey has always been a freestyler, he's been number 2. He's always had Jessica and the ultimate responsibility of running the firm and keeping it together, which gave Harvey a lot of freedom to behave a certain way. He could be a gunslinger and do wild things because Jessica was always there to rein him in and pick up the slack. ... Is he going to be worried that he can't fill her shoes? Because Jessica was a huge force and presence in his life so that's all going to play out throughout the course of Season 7," Korsh teased.

Meanwhile, Mike is finally ready to use his expertise, now that he has passed the bar and working at Pearson Specter Litt. Korsh told TVLine that the road to being accepted by society would not be easy for Mike. There will always be that constant worry that his past will be used against him. His fraud case had been dragged out for so long, the New York corporate world knows everything that transpired. Mike's confidence in his skills is bound to take a hit once in a while, especially when he faces a particularly nasty opponent in court.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.