'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Harvey Reunites With Biggest 'Frenemy'

Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) is set to reunite with an old friend-slash-rival in the upcoming season of "Suits."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dule Hill has been tapped to play the role of Alex Williams, a longtime friend of Harvey's, in the series' next installment. Alex is reportedly a senior partner at one of Pearson Specter Litt's rival law firms, Bratton Gould, which is a successful company with a long list of clients. Viewers can expect a rivalry between him and Harvey as they both attempt to one-up each other in and out of the courtroom.

Harvey is currently the managing partner of the firm following Jessica Pearson's (Gina Torres) exit. Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) managed to convince him to take over the position. Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) also agreed to the set-up, but spoilers predict he will soon regret his decision. After all, both of them are senior partners.

Executive producer Aaron Korsh talked to Deadline about Harvey's new responsibility. According to him, it will not be easy, as the lawyer is not used to doing Jessica's job.

"It's a new role. Harvey has always been a freestyler, he's been number 2. He's always had Jessica and the ultimate responsibility of running the firm and keeping it together, which gave Harvey a lot of freedom to behave a certain way. He could be a gunslinger and do wild things because Jessica was always there to rein him in and pick up the slack. ... Is he going to be worried that he can't fill her shoes? Because Jessica was a huge force and presence in his life so that's all going to play out throughout the course of Season 7," Korsh teased.

The pressure of managing the firm is expected to take its toll on Harvey. Coupled with the pressure of competing with his old friend, season 7 is shaping up to be a difficult one for the lawyer. Still, with Mike now part of his entourage, Harvey is prepared to weather the worst storm.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.