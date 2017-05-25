'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Mike Struggles With First Case After Trial

Mike Ross' (Patrick J. Adams) return to the law community will be plagued with hurdles in the upcoming season of "Suits."

Fans of the series can expect the newly appointed lawyer and member of Pearson Specter Litt to struggle during his first few weeks at work. Due to Mike's reputation and past record, potential clients will likely have second thoughts in hiring him, even though Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) will do his best to assure them that everything is fine.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Aaron Korsh talked about the possible problems Mike would face as he takes on his cases.

"Look, he's going to deal with the fact that people know. But that's a separate question from, 'Can he get caught and go to prison?' It doesn't mean that he is free forever from the knowledge of his secret, or free from anybody bringing it up. He is still going to have to deal with those questions. ... But it is legitimate to wonder: Are people that he goes up against going to bring this up to try to throw doubt on a jury or a judge about his honesty or intentions in a given case?" the EP teased.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing Mike and his on-again off-again girlfriend, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle), together. He and the beautiful paralegal almost got married before he went to prison for fraud. If not for Rachel's parents and Mike's guilt, they would have tied the knot without worrying about the future.

On a different note, Markle is reportedly getting special security measures on the set because of her connection to Prince Harry. According to Us Weekly, the cast and crew have been warned to keep quiet about Markle's whereabouts for security reasons. She and the British prince announced their relationship last summer.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to air on July 12.