'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Mike's Past to Catch Up With Him

While many thought that things will get better for Mike (Patrick J. Adams) in "Suits," it is said that his dark past will continue to haunt him in the upcoming season 7 of the series.

After serving his prison term for fraud in "Suits" season 6, the worst was finally over for Mike at the finale episode of the USA Network series when Jessica (Gina Torres) made her last-minute appearance and appealed to the panel to make Mike a certified lawyer. By the end of the season 6 finale episode, Mike finally realized his dream of becoming a lawyer, and many expect that things will be a lot better for him in the upcoming season 7 of the series.

However, according to recent reports, Mike's fraudulent past will continue to haunt him in "Suits" season 7. As someone who posed as a lawyer in the past and eventually imprisoned for it, it goes without saying that Mike will encounter some bumps along the road despite being a certified lawyer already.

In an interview with "Suits" executive producer Aaron Korsh earlier this year, he said that some of the possible problems Mike will encounter in the upcoming season of the legal procedural drama will stem from his past as possible clients of Specter and Litt will be of two minds in hiring him as a lawyer because of his past.

"He is still going to have to deal with those questions. ... But it is legitimate to wonder: Are people that he goes up against going to bring this up to try to throw doubt on a jury or a judge about his honesty or intentions in a given case?" Krosh told TV Line back in March.

Thankfully for Mike, though, it is said that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) will be there to vouch for him as he assures his clients that they have nothing to worry about.

How will Mike fare as a certified lawyer? How long will his past continue to haunt him?

Find out when "Suits" returns to USA Network for its season 7 beginning this July 12.