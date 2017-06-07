'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Showrunner Aaron Korsh Talks Premiere Episode, New Season in Twitter Q&A

"Suits" season 7 will premiere in a little over a month, and fans will not be totally clueless about the first episode when it first rolls around.

Facebook/SUITSonUSA'Suits' returns on July 12.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh recently took to his Twitter account to answer some fan questions about the upcoming season, and he revealed quite a lot. First of all, he teased that the premiere episode of season 7 will be titled "Skin in the Game." However, since that is not yet final, Korsh can still change it.

"@IvoryNeptune what's the title of 7.01?" Good question. "Skin in the Game." Unless I change it... — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

Korsh also revealed that the premiere episode will be "funny and fun but also serious." Judging by his reply to another fan, though, it definitely seems like it is going to be much more intense than just "serious," as he teased that "S***. Goes. Down."

"@mainglis9 Will Season 7 be more on the humourous or serious side?" I feel like 701 is funny and fun but also serious. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

"@MarianitaFNoche Describe 701 in three words..." As always... Shit. Goes. Down. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

As for the characters who rarely share scenes together, Korsh teased that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) will definitely have more conversations. The same goes for Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), who actually shared "a great scene" in the first episode.

"@IvoryNeptune Will Harvey and Rachel talk to each other this season? They don't do that often. #Suits" Then have and they do... — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

"@ANIUSHKA Will Donna and Mike have more scenes together" They have a great scene in 701... — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

Korsh also denied the rumors that Markle will not be in season 7. Fans may all know by now that Markle is dating Prince Harry, and the relationship has sparked speculations that Markle will be leaving "Suits." And while Korsh does not know if the actress will stay on for future seasons, he did confirm that Markle is still in the new season.

"@marvologaunt_ Can u confirm Meghan Markle isn't leaving?" I can't speak forever 4 any actor, but she's sure killing it Season Seven. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

Speaking of romantic relationships, fans have been clamoring to see Harvey and Donna together, but Korsh was coy when a fan asked about Harvey's love life.

"@charissamiera will harvey have a stable romantic relationship in season 7?" Maybe. Or maybe not. I can't remember. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

One fan also asked him if Daniel Hardman (David Costabile) will make an appearance in season 7, though Korsh is unsure. However, fans can look forward to a new lawyer in town, played by Dule Hill. Harvey and Hill's character have known each other for a long time, but it is unknown whether they will remain friendly.

"@heavyhail Does Daniel Hardman return for S7?" Remains to be seen, but I've been enjoying the shit out of David Costabile on Billions. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

And while the USA Network has yet to renew the series for an eighth season, Korsh remains optimistic about their chances. After all, he has no plans on ending the show until "they tell me to pack it or I have nothing left."

"@Larnarh Is there any chance for a season 8? ❤️❤️❤️" Yes, there is an excellent chance. — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

"@Maariyah05 Are you working towards drawing the show to the end at all?" Not til they tell me to pack it or I have nothing left... — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) May 30, 2017

"Suits" season 7 will premiere on July 12 on the USA Network.