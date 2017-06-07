'Suits' Season 7 Spoilers: Showrunner Aaron Korsh Talks Premiere Episode, New Season in Twitter Q&A

Share

By Denise See , Christian Post Contributor

"Suits" season 7 will premiere in a little over a month, and fans will not be totally clueless about the first episode when it first rolls around.

Facebook/SUITSonUSA'Suits' returns on July 12.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh recently took to his Twitter account to answer some fan questions about the upcoming season, and he revealed quite a lot. First of all, he teased that the premiere episode of season 7 will be titled "Skin in the Game." However, since that is not yet final, Korsh can still change it.

Korsh also revealed that the premiere episode will be "funny and fun but also serious." Judging by his reply to another fan, though, it definitely seems like it is going to be much more intense than just "serious," as he teased that "S***. Goes. Down."

As for the characters who rarely share scenes together, Korsh teased that Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Rachel (Meghan Markle) will definitely have more conversations. The same goes for Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams), who actually shared "a great scene" in the first episode.

Korsh also denied the rumors that Markle will not be in season 7. Fans may all know by now that Markle is dating Prince Harry, and the relationship has sparked speculations that Markle will be leaving "Suits." And while Korsh does not know if the actress will stay on for future seasons, he did confirm that Markle is still in the new season.

Speaking of romantic relationships, fans have been clamoring to see Harvey and Donna together, but Korsh was coy when a fan asked about Harvey's love life. 

One fan also asked him if Daniel Hardman (David Costabile) will make an appearance in season 7, though Korsh is unsure. However, fans can look forward to a new lawyer in town, played by Dule Hill. Harvey and Hill's character have known each other for a long time, but it is unknown whether they will remain friendly.

And while the USA Network has yet to renew the series for an eighth season, Korsh remains optimistic about their chances. After all, he has no plans on ending the show until "they tell me to pack it or I have nothing left."

"Suits" season 7 will premiere on July 12 on the USA Network.

Share

Most Popular
  • Ontario Passes Law Allowing Gov't to Seize Children From Parents Who Oppose Gender Transition
  • Evangelist Joshua Feuerstein Calls for Boycott of McDonald's Over 'Disgusting' Gay Pride Fries
  • Montel Williams Rips Pastor Greg Locke for Satirical 'Pride' Video
  • 5 Things You Should Know About Pentecost
  • Christian Comedian Chonda Pierce: Kathy Griffin Ruined Her Own Career by Denouncing Jesus
other headlines