'Super Bomberman R' DLC News, Release Date: Major Konami Crossover DLC Announced

A big Konami crossover is set to take place in "Super Bomberman R," courtesy of an upcoming update planned for the Nintendo Switch exclusive.

(Photo: Konami)A gameplay screenshot of "Super Bomberman R," a Nintendo Switch-exclusive game.

Konami has announced that "Super Bomberman R" will be visited by some of the most unforgettable characters from its franchises.

First on the list is Vic Viper, the protagonist ship from "Gradius," Konami's classic horizontally scrolling shoot 'em up video game franchise.

Simon Belmont, the lead character in the dark fantasy-themed action-adventure video game series "Castlevania" is also included in the "Super Bomberman R" update.

Last but not the list, Konami will not miss out on the opportunity to bring someone from its mega successful survival video game, "Silent Hill."

As one would expect, it is the game's protagonist, Pyramid Head, who is chosen to join "Super Bomberman R" universe along with the abovementioned characters.

Out of the three additions, Pyramid Head is deemed the oddest of choice primarily because he comes from a world very different from "Super Bomberman R."

Then again, this is not the first time the "Silent Hill" fan-favorite found its way to other games. He has been in "New International Track and Field" and "Krazy Mobile."

The design and look of the character does not exactly match the art style of "Super Bomberman R." After all, Pyramid Head is the physical manifestation of the "Silent Hill 2" protagonist's guilt over the death of his wife.

It will be interesting to see how Pyramid Head, Simon Belmont and Vic Viper will fare in the world of "Super Bomberman R." However, there is no word yet on when they will arrive.

Along with the announcement of the crossover update, "Super Bomberman R" also got an update that added four new Battle Mode maps, namely Lagoon, White Cross, Power Zone and Speed Zone.

The update also added two items in "Super Bomberman R" — a Crown and a Bomb — that can be unlocked using in-game gems.